Maryville Improvement Project

(Maryville, Mo) Phase 1 of Maryville's South Main Corridor Improvement Project is in it's finial stages.
City Manager, Greg Mcdanel sent kq2 a statement on the progress.
The South Main Corridor Project, Phase 1 reconstructs South Main Street from South Avenue to Highway V by making both functional and aesthetic improvements to this vital community corridor.
Constractors completed asphalt mill and overlay of South Main on Friday, July 14, 2023. The asphalt is a "structural overlay" and considered ideal for the existing subgrade. The new storm drainage system with increased capacity will divert storm water from the roadway surface and extend the pavement life.
Roadway striping is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting,. Striping of new turn lanes at intersections will correspond with new left turn arrows at the traffic signals and assist in better managing traffic flows.
All three traffic signals are now active including the new signal at Walmart/Marmart Drive.
The entire area is a construction zone, as a reminder use caution and obey the 25 mph speed limit.
The landscaping and final restoration may be intentionally delayed for several weeks to avoid the summer heat.
Phase 1 of the project is approximately 90% completed.
South Main Improvement Project, Phase II (Highway V to Highway 71 bypass)
A Notice to Contractors was issues on, July 14th with construction bids being accepted until 2 p.m. on August 17th for Phase II.