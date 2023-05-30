Massive fire at 6th Street and Mitchell Avenue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of the evening battling a massive fire at South Sixth Street and Mitchell Avenue.
Crews were called out to the area around 7 pm.
Batalion Chief, Steve Dalsing says, "its another empty structure that's been set on fire and they are trying to keep it from spreading to the structures that are occupied."
"What is heartbreaking is they start a fire like this and you put other good buildings at risk. We just had the transformers you've seen them popping back there so people are without power because somebody did this," Dalsing said
Dalsing says, "this is not the first time the buildings have been on fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation."