Mayor proclaims April 6 as "Start by Believing" day in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayor Bill McMurray proclaimed April 6 as "Start by Believing" Day in St. Joseph to bring awareness to sexual assault awareness which is recognized in the month of April.
"It's so important," said Emily Bravo, who is the YWCA's Crisis Service Manager and works closely with victims of sexual assault in the outreach program. "We feel like, you know, just letting people know that we believe you, we believe your story. And to know what you have went through, and we're here to help."
YWCA advocates met at city hall Wednesday morning with Mayor Bill McMurray to promote the "Start by Believing" Day campaign.
The campaign is in partnership with Mosaic Life Care, which is an opportunity for communities across the country, and around the world, to unify with a single voice for those who have been the victims of sexual violence: “We hear you, and we are here to help.”
"I feel like over the last few years, we have seen an increase in people that are coming forward and telling their story asking for help," said Bravo.
Current estimates suggest that as few as one in five sexual assaults will be reported to law enforcement, and less than 3% will result in a conviction and incarceration of the perpetrator, the mayor said during his proclamation. Proclaiming, "and whereas research documents the victims are far more likely to disclose their sexual assault to a friend or a family member, and when these loved ones respond without shame or blame, victims suffer additional negative effects on their physical and psychological well being."
"We try to stay with them from that first step of going to the hospital all the way through any sort of advocacy they would need, through the legal system through the the court system," Bravo explaining what the YWCA offers to victims of sexual assault.
The YWCA offers free counseling as well and provides a 24-hour hotline.
The YWCA hotline is 816-232-4481.