McDonald's to offer free drinks to healthcare workers on Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local McDonald's restaurants are recognizing healthcare workers throughout the community on May 12.
As a token of gratitude for everything they do to care for communities, McDonald's is offering a free medium size iced or hot coffee or soft drink to healthcare workers on May 12, McDonald's said in a release.
Participating locations include St. Joseph, Greater Kanas City Metro McDonald's locations and Lawrence, KS.
Healthcare workers are asked to provide a valid ID to receive the offer. No purchase necessary.