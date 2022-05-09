 Skip to main content
McDonald's to offer free drinks to healthcare workers on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Free drinks for healthcare workers provided by McDonalds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local McDonald's restaurants are recognizing healthcare workers throughout the community on May 12.

As a token of gratitude for everything they do to care for communities, McDonald's is offering a free medium size iced or hot coffee or soft drink to healthcare workers on May 12, McDonald's said in a release.

Participating locations include St. Joseph, Greater Kanas City Metro McDonald's locations and Lawrence, KS.

Healthcare workers are asked to provide a valid ID to receive the offer. No purchase necessary. 

