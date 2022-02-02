Men's shelter sees overflow in individuals amidst winter weather, low numbers for women

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The men's emergency winter shelter was overflowing on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning because of the freezing temperatures and snow.
Community Missions Director of Operations Randy Sharp said 25 individuals were seeking shelter.
“We’ve been very busy, averaging more than 15 a night. Last night with the snow we had 25 people that we had to overflow into the St. Joseph’s Haven building," said Sharp. "So, with that cold weather snow we saw an uptick, but typically every night we have at least 18.”
The emergency shelter opened at the start of the year. Sharp and Community Missions partnered up with Community Action Partnership (CAP) and United Way to open more winter shelters in 2022 because locations were closed in previous years due to COVID-19. The virus still providing a challenge as more men continue to seek shelter.
“We’ve been doing up to 20 before we overflow," said Sharp. "It’s tight quarters and that’s troubling because of covid but that’s what we’re doing. The risk of covid versus the risk of being out in negative temperature weather…we kind of have to balance that. We try to keep them as separated as we can.”
The case is not the same for the women.
CAP originally housed women seeking shelter overnight at the Salvation Army gym. Because an average of four women seek shelter each night, CAP made the decision to revert back to housing women in a motel which they did in 2021.
Shelter coordinators say the option to switch back was affordable and safer for women and children.
Kylee Strough of United Way is working closely with CAP on the project. She explains several reasons there may be less women seeking shelter than the men.
“Some have stayed with the shelter for a couple of nights and then gotten transitioned into the YWCA or Juda or Haven and that’s the whole point of shelter," said Strough. "It shouldn’t ever be somewhere to come and live. It should be somewhere to connect with case management so you can start working a plan towards your own stability.”
Adding, “Wintertime and things like that if there are friends and family connections, it’s a little easier to tap into those when it’s really cold out.”
Volunteers are still needed. Contact United Way for more information.