Midtown Community Gardens supplies fresh produce to midtown neighborhoods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local nonprofit is growing fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in the midtown corridor of St. Joseph.
Midtown Community Gardens founder Danielle McGaughy started gardening as a way to destress. In 2017, she turned her hobby into a solution for the lack of fresh produce in midtown St. Joseph.
"Versus going to the Dollar General or the Quick Stop to get something that's high in calorie, not healthy, there's options here. They can pick up fruit, vegetables, it's free. All we ask in return is that someone come and volunteer an hour or so, help us weed or water the garden," McGaughy said.
Midtown Gardens member Cindy Wells said there are several areas in St. Joseph considered "food deserts," places where fresh produce isn't readily available in the area. Midtown Community Gardens is working hard to change that, one garden at a time.
"Midtown was one. If we can get the gardens going and they keep going like they are and getting better every year, then it will no longer be one, because there will be fresh produce, at least during the summer months," Wells said.
The former 4-H specialist said the gardens provide an important learning opportunity for both kids and parents alike.
"They also learn about cooking and learn about healthy eating. We are actually going to offer a food preservation class later this year, probably in August when the produce is all going forward," Wells said. "So there's a lot of learning that takes place just around a garden box."
She said the nonprofit has established a place that's not only about gardening, but it's also about bringing the entire community together.
"This is something for for the whole community. So it's not just the kids. The parents, aunts, the uncles, the cousins come over and say, 'Oh, look, there's beans, let's pick beans.' That kind of thing," Wells said. "So this gives them a chance to try different things, to see it growing, to have some ownership because they help garden, they help weed, they help water, all those things. So the garden kind of becomes theirs."
Midtown Community Gardens is partnered with the Bartlett Center, the St. Francis Baptist Men's Group and the St. Joseph Museums. The group is planning to continue expanding next season and is excited to continue growing the nonprofit.
"We're actually looking at another site for next season," McGaughy said. "And we are in the process of incorporating such things as harvest boxes, floral bouquets and things of that nature."
"To see it grow like it is and the excitement of youth, as well as the excitement of the community, it's just pretty amazing," Wells said.
There are garden locations at the Bartlett Center, the St. Francis Baptist Temple and the Wyeth Tootle Mansion. The nonprofit is always looking for more volunteers. For updates and information on volunteering, visit the Midtown Community Gardens' website or Facebook page.