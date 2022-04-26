Missouri Western seeks continued working relationship with new council

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and the Innovation Stockyard presented matters pertaining continuing a strong, working relationship with the new city council Monday evening.
Missouri Western's Chief of Staff Chris Dunn relayed important partnerships that the University and city already have in place.
"Not every University is lucky and fortunate to have what Missouri Western has being a good partner with St. Joe," said Chris Dunn, MWSU Chief of Staff.
Dunn presented internal and external partnerships like the Center for Service program, the Kit-Bond Incubator, the Thomas Eagleton Pool and Chiefs Training Camp. Dunn said all of these working entities would not be possible without the help of the city.
"We do still try to help businesses get off the ground, and if one came to us, we'd provide space for them," said Dunn when presenting what Kit-Bond Incubator does for the community. "There's also the Center for Service, which not every campus has and we're learning a lot about how to make that work everyday. But, it's doing a lot of good and we got the right people working there to tie community resources and University and student manpower all together to do good in the community."
Mayor John Josendale said he and the new council want to continue the relationship the city has with the University and work to make it even stronger.
"Our goal is to be a good partner with the city and the county," said Dunn. "And the city, you know, as you heard tonight, is a good partner with us, helping us out, providing resources that we can turn around, and put people in the community with the education and training they need to do those jobs."