MoDOT, city leaning toward existing corridor for 229 project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Conversations continue regarding the future of Interstate 229 double decker bridge in St. Joseph.
MoDOT presenting a new alternative to the city and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) earlier this week.
City and MoDOT officials agreeing on “Alternative D” or “Existing Corridor” as the potential highway system.
"There was this fourth alternative that was put together and presented,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. "We've moved to the footing of it to where it kind of lays along the old–or the current 229 path. And in doing that, it brought some agreement from MoDOT, as to how it would work for them. It was a plan that I think the city liked a lot."
MoDOT presented the alternative to the MPO on Thursday.
“In this plan, having you go across the existing corridor, there is right now showing a stoplight there, but it actually gives a slip ramp that people can get down to the port and to the Stockyards area,” said Marty Liles, the Northwest District Engineer for MoDOT.
At the presentation, MoDOT announced Alternatives A, B and C were not approved.
Alternatives A, B and C did not comply with safe turns for semi-trucks at certain stoplights. Alternative D provides a safer route, including the usage of the existing corridor.
MoDOT, the city and the MPO must all agree on a plan before moving forward.
MoDOT explained rehabilitation was originally tabled, but was removed for financial reasons. The city and MoDOT agree bridge rehab is not an option, a complete replacement of the bridge must be made.
"We really estimate those rehabs to be in that $50 million (range), it's more than that now with inflation and everything that's going on,” Liles explained. “It'll probably only last 20-25 years. After that 20-25 years, you're going to have to do some more significant repairs to that again, so then you look at---we know that that's not the most cost-effective thing for this and it's going to disrupt us again in 20-25 years."
According to the newly launched MoDOT I-229 website that depicts all details of the project, if a rehabilitation was to be completed, it would cost up to $200 million over time.
Additionally, MoDOT is wanting to designate Interstate 229 to a U.S. Highway, allowing flexibility on access points when it comes to detailing the selected alternative design.
“Whenever you have an interstate, that is the most limited access that you have on a road map,” Liles explained. “A U.S. Highway, you have more access points, you have the flexibility of having more access.
A switch from an Interstate to a U.S Highway would shift funding dollars. Currently, 229 is 90% federal funding and 10% state funding. If 229 becomes a U.S. Highway funding would adjust to 80% federal funding and 20% state dollars.
The city and MoDOT are on board to move forward with Alternative D and now await a decision from the MPO.
"If the MPO comes back in the same light, thinking the same thing, then I think the city can come back and say, we're in agreement with that, here's our resolution that says, we support this, said Josendale. “And it gives MoDOT more strength and ability to go back to the state, go back and set up the final documents to be able to move ahead with it."
The MPO will discuss Alternative D in upcoming meetings, including hosting an open public meeting for comment which is expected to be held in the later part of August.
“Once we get to that point of saying this is a preferred alternative, we will actually have the paperwork side as well,” Liles said. “Hopefully by the end of the year, we can have that and propose that to the Federal Highway. If we get to the point of the Federal Highway approving our study, then we'll be looking for some funding.”
All information regarding the I-229 bridge project can be viewed here.
Additional comments can be sent to stjoe229@modot.mo.gov.