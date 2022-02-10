Muff signs on to Missouri Valley

(KING CITY, Mo.) King City senior and 8-man football all-state running back Parker Muff signed to continue his career next year at the college level at Missouri Valley.
Muff finished his high school career with more than 5,000 yards rushing and 90 touchdowns.
He says going to Missouri Valley makes sense for him because of the natural fit and how it relates to his hometown.
“So small and like it's kind of like King City here. We don't really have that many students and just everybody knows everybody and it's just a nice environment and it's just nice to work around with other people that know you,” Parker Muff, Missouri Valley signee said.
“Parker’s worked hard, you know, throughout his football career in high school and just so proud of him that, you know, he that that work is paid off and he gets the opportunity to play at the next level. Just a small percentage of athletes get that chance,” King City head coach Micah Breckenridge said. “And you know, it says a lot about Parker, but it also says a lot about you know, his teammates that helped push him and help him get to this point.”