NASA astronaut to speak at NWMSU

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A retired NASA astronaut is making his way to Northwest Missouri State University.
Captain Scott Kelly will be the next featured speaker for the university's distinguished lecture series.
Kelly's presentation will center on his year in space and how personal determination made the difference in challenges on space missions and personal life.
He holds the record for the most days spent in space, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut.
Kelly also commanded the International Space Station on three expeditions as well as becoming a best selling author.
The lecture is free and open to the public at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on February 8 at 7:30 p.m.