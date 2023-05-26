New Chief of Police says building relationships will be key, a search panel member reacts to new hire

(St. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's official.
The City of St. Joseph has a new Chief of Police.
Nearly four months after beginning their search the city announced the new hire Friday morning.
Leaders and interested community members of St. Joseph gathered in the St. Joseph City Hall Chamber Quarters to make the big announcement.
"I did like that we had a female. I'm kind of sad that she wasn't selected, but...," said Peyton Santana Castro, a panelist for the search process, and volunteer at Latinos Connect of St. Joe.
It came down to four finalists, from four different states, and while no one applied from the St. Joseph Police Department, the finalists met with three interview panels in early May, and attended a community meet and greet. When you ask Luster, why he thinks he rose to the top?
Major Luster said, "I think it's been said that that experience is the best teacher because, a lot of times you get the test first, and the lesson afterwards, and you know, I've had some of those lessons, and that's just enabled me to be a better leader, so I think just having that experience, and the career I've had is going to make me well qualified to serve this community."
Major Luster comes with 25 years of experience at the Kansas City Police Department, currently commanding the Regional Training Academy. However, Santana Castro is hoping Luster fits the job description, which required someone who is respectful of different viewpoints, collaborative and forward thinking. She isn't making up her mind just yet, "We're sill on a getting-to-know-you basis."
She does say she has an open mind, and believes this was the right choice for the safety of St. Joseph, "I feel like it's not only about diversity of where you come from, it's more of what you can do for the diverse communities- like how are you going to help? What are you going to bring to them? And how are you going to ask them what they need?" she said.
Luster says he knows the secret to capturing hearts, lies in putting forth effort and hard work, "The challenges are just going to be building those relationships. Getting out, getting to know the community, getting to know all the peers I'll be working with in the department and members of the community, and just having the ability to build those relationships."