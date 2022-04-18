New city council takes office

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New leadership took office for St. Joseph's City Council.
On Monday, members of the community gathered in the Council Chamber at City Hall to witness newly elect Mayor John Josendale and other elected officials take their oath of office to serve the St. Joseph community.
"It's a great group, said St. Joseph Mayor John Rosendale. "Now we've got to get the work done."
Along with Josendale, council members Madison Davis, Taylor Crouse, Andrew Trout, Michael Grimm, Marty Novak, Kenton Randolph, Jeff Schomburg and Randy Schutlz swore in.
Schultz was elected as Deputy Mayor.
Ted Elo also swore in as the newest Municipal Court Judge.
"Being on a campaign trail is one thing, when you start actually putting the numbers together and and then making it work and actually taking what the people told you and putting it into action...I'm excited about it," said Josendale.
"We're going to help St. Joseph. Make sure that we have a good strong city going forward," said City Council At-Large Member Kenton Randolph. "It was a great day and having chosen Josendale up there and speak and it was very sentimental to, to all of us," added Jeff Schomburg who is also a City Council Member At-Large.
During his inauguration speech, Josendale was not afraid to let his emotions show, tearing up when thanking his wife and family for allowing him to achieve this goal.
"I'm very emotional about the fact that I love this city, I believe in the city, I believe in the people of this city," said the new Mayor. "And I've been fortunate enough to meet people all over. And it's all about people. So when you're listening and acting on people, you do get emotional."
Emphasizing unity and marching forward throughout his speech, Josendale echoed what council members are hoping to achieve in the next four years.
"We have a lot of compassion for St. Joseph. I built my business helping people and solving problems," said Randolph. "I want to bring that same perspective but business wise as well to the city of St. Joseph."
"Our main goal is really to be open to the public, if they have questions, concerns, we want to know, said Deputy Mayor and Council Member At-large Randy Schutlz. "We want to bring in more business, like I said, work on the infrastructure. And we're hoping there was a really good going forward."
The council was put straight to work in the following hours at their first City Council meeting that was open to the public.
During public comment, local community cleanup leader Terry Lindquist Turbak of "Beautify St. Joseph" presented the new council with gold, claw, trash grabbers and vests. Turbak said her group worked closely with the former council and was ready to welcome in the new council to continue the hard work of cleaning up and beautifying St. Joe.
"There's a lot of programs that can be put together, and we need the City Council to put them together, Said Michael Grimm of District IV. "We also need the City Council to fund those programs. So I think our part is going to be not only helping them with different types of programs but we're going to have to find the money to beautify St. Joe."