Noyes Home receives special donation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local children's home received a generous donation that will provide education and entertainment for kids.
The winner of KQ2's very own Basketball Madness Challenge decided to donate his winning prize of a 65 inch TV to the Noyes Home for Children.
Noyes Home Executive Director Chelsea Howlett was completely surprised when she heard the news.
"It's a huge blessing. Truly, no pun intended, that is a very big television. And it's going to be a great update for our space that our kids use almost every single day," said Howlett. "Certainly on the weekends, it's really good for their family movie nights. It's going to be a wonderful upgrade for sure."
Howlett said the home does not budget for televisions and receives them through donation only.
The current TV they own was donated about five years ago but is limited on technology.
"Our kids do play video games which those have been donated to Noyes Home," said Howlett. "So I can see they'll probably be down here on a Nintendo Switch game plan, maybe doing some just dance or something like that. The other use that will we'll have is our staff trainings, anything that we have that would need to be broadcast that way our staff will benefit from this as well. So it's going to be a blessing in so many ways to so many people."
KQ2 reached out to the winner on why he made the decision to donate but did not comment. However, in his original message in his response to winning, he said, "Dear KQ2, please give my prize to Noyes Home for Children a not for profit organization in Saint Joseph MO."