A.C. “Pete” Hockaday, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
On June 17, 1933 he was born to Hazel Lee Belcher in Wichita, Kansas.
He married Erma Jean Mace on July 21, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2019.
Pete was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother.
Survivors include daughter, Nanci Daugherity (Lonnie) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Tyler Daugherity, Timothy A. Creviston, and Heather Creviston; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Farewll Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 7:00 to 8:30 P.M., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Association.