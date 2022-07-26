Alan C. Lefler, 66, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.
On June 26, 1956 he was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to James and Rita (Nailon) Lefler.
He married Pam Clark on August 15, 1998. She survives of the home.
Al attended the University of Colorado Boulder, then graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He was a corporate pilot for Bank of America in San Diego and Los Angeles, California flying many celebrities, professional athletes and ex-presidents. For the next 30 years, he was a Captain for Frontier and Vanguard Airlines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Lefler.
He is survived by his wife; children, Mallory and Alaina Lefler; sisters, Patty L. Lefler-Mallard (Ron) and Jennifer Lefler; brother, David H. Lefler (Katy); extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at the family home. Private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center.