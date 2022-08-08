 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albert L. Phillips, 88

  • Updated
  • 0
Albert L. Phillips

Albert L. Phillips died at home Friday, August 5, 2022.

He was born August 5, 1934 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church.

Married Sharon Buhman on January 9, 1954. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors are children, Debra, Judy, Susan, Leslie, Cindy and Jennifer; brothers, John, Jack, Carl and Gary; sisters, Shirley and Kathy; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.

One sister, Mary, is deceased.

Memorial Service 2:30 P.M. Monday, Horigan Chapel. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you