Albert L. Phillips, 88

Albert L. Phillips died at home Friday, August 5, 2022.
He was born August 5, 1934 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church.
Married Sharon Buhman on January 9, 1954. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors are children, Debra, Judy, Susan, Leslie, Cindy and Jennifer; brothers, John, Jack, Carl and Gary; sisters, Shirley and Kathy; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren.
One sister, Mary, is deceased.
Memorial Service 2:30 P.M. Monday, Horigan Chapel. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.