Albert Louis Grable, 89, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, to Jesse Lee and Mary Corrine (Fisher) Grable. He graduated from Agency High School in 1951, served in the Army from 1953-1955, and later graduated from Northwest Missouri State University. On Feb. 7, 1959, Albert married Annabelle Fisher. He began his career as a high school mathematics teacher and later was employed with the St. Joseph Terminal Railroad for many years, ultimately retiring from Mead in 1995.
Albert enjoyed time with family, telling stories, raising beagle hounds and cattle, playing music, and family ancestry. He volunteered and was charitable with several organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annabelle; infant daughter, Christine Ann; granddaughter, Danielle Marie; siblings, Garold, George, Donald, and Anna Nadine Clark.
Survivors include siblings; Norman (Jan), Herman (Helen); children, Lena Osborn, Daniel (Lisa) Grable, Karla (Terry) Lewman, Terisia Grable, Camille (Jerry) Brabham; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Kenneth Kerns and Pat Martin.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Easton, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Cemetery or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.