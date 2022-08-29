Alberta Charlotte Daily, 95, passed away on August 24, 2022, at home in Bendena, KS.
Alberta was born in St. Louis, MO on February 1, 1927 to Albert Roman Birkenmeier and Mayda Evelyn (Thurman) Birkenmeier, the oldest of eight children. She attended Notre Dame High School in Lemay, MO and earned her GED in her 40s.
Alberta is survived by her husband of 53 years, the love of her life, John Edward Daily, of the home, children: Janie (David) Bennett – Bendena, KS; Char Cox – Raymore, MO; Deborah (Thom) Buttner – Jacksonville, FL; Linda House + Bob Miller – Lenexa, KS; son-in-law Mike Orf – Greenwood, MO; daughter-in-law Grace House – San Diego, CA; Ron (Marilyn) Birkenmeier – Lake St. Louis, MO; and a sister, MaryLou Zimmerman - Aguanga, CA, as well as her beloved caregivers, Debbie Pennell and Carrie Stepp. Alberta was delighted to have 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Alberta was preceded in death by her son, Jess House, and daughter, Evelyn Orf, granddaughter Dina, great-grandson, Derrick, and great-great-grandson Zero, and by her siblings – Albert Birkenmeier, Jr. (Dude), Robert Birkenmeier (Sonny), Louise Niehaus, Barbara Collins, Dorothy Kahmke, and Evelyn Rozycki.
Alberta weighed only 2½ pounds at birth, so her grandmother put her on a goosefeather pillow on the oven door to keep her warm all night. As a young child, she enjoyed games like dead end street ball, statues, tag, hide and seek, and skating in her shoes on the farm pond at the end of the street. Her grandma, who lived across the street, taught her to iron handkerchiefs.
During Alberta’s long working career, she held various jobs in the community. These included waitressing at the Busy Bee Candy Shop, working at Bemis Bag Factory, a sewing factory, and cleaned house for friends. She also worked at the American Legion Bowling Alley in Wentzville, MO and at Continental Telephone's corporate office in Ladue, MO. After retirement, she worked at Walmart in Wentzville for 13 years.
Alberta loved bowling, gardening, preserving food, cooking wonderful meals for her family and friends, sewing and handiwork, the Red Hat Society, and especially playing Mexican Rummy. At the age of 91, she could beat the pants off most players! Alberta also loved buffalos; her email address was Buffalo Gal! In her younger days, she enjoyed traveling with John across the United States, visiting nearly every state, including Alaska.
Alberta could often be found on the floor playing games with grand kids or taking them on trips to the St. Louis Zoo, Planetarium, or Busch Gardens. She loved dressing up in a clown costume on Halloween to surprise and trick her friends and family. Alberta spoiled her offspring with unconditional love and attention, lots of great food, and helped them out financially when she could; many lived with her when they needed a home.
Always a woman of strength, at 82, Alberta left her home of 66 years outside of Wentzville and moved to Bendena to a lovely home in the country with John to start a new adventure. During these past years, she enjoyed growing flowers, reading, going to movies, using Facebook and email, and loving and being with Johnny and her children and extended family. She will always be remembered for her kind and gentle ways, her witty, cute sense of humor, her positive outlook on life, her sweet smile and easy laughter, delicious cooking and most importantly, the all-encompassing love she gave to her husband and family.
Alberta was beloved by all who knew her and will forever be missed and held closely within the hearts of those who love her.
September 9, 2022:
4:00 pm mass at St. Benedict’s Church, 1000 N. 2nd St., Atchison, KS
5:00 pm Celebration of Life and buffet (Dutch Treat) at Paolucci’s Restaurant, 113 S. 3rd St., Atchison, KS, then inurnment at Alderson Cemetery in Atchison County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions go toward funeral expenses. Send to Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.