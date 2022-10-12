 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022,
023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, 054, 057,
060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037,
038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.


* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Alberta M. Day

Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home.  Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis.

She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter Mary Catherine Day, Son Charles A. Day, four brothers, four sisters, and two daughters-in-law Brenda and Nancy.

She had worked at Sun Garment as a seamstress for a few years.

Survivors include her children, Judy Ingram (Richard), Ken Day (Debbie), Randy Day, Sr.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; sister Jessie Sherman, daughter-in-law Linda Day, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed a good crossword puzzle.

Services will be Thursday, October 13,  2022 at 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

