Alberta M. Day, 94, of St. Joseph, died on October 8, 2022 at her home. Alberta was born July 27, 1928, in Conception Junction, MO, to Andrew L. and Catherine Anna (Schramm) Davis.
She was married to Charles William Day and he preceded her in death in January of 1994. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter Mary Catherine Day, Son Charles A. Day, four brothers, four sisters, and two daughters-in-law Brenda and Nancy.
She had worked at Sun Garment as a seamstress for a few years.
Survivors include her children, Judy Ingram (Richard), Ken Day (Debbie), Randy Day, Sr.; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; sister Jessie Sherman, daughter-in-law Linda Day, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed a good crossword puzzle.
Services will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.