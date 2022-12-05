Alec Lee Parks, 28, of Bourbon, MO; formerly of St. Joseph, died November 29, 2022. Alec was born December 1, 1993 in St. Joseph.
Survivors include his mother Angela LaDue (Jeffrey); brothers Shane Stegall (Lexi), James Wesley Stegall III (Thiala), Drew Albus; sister Ivy Dowell, grandmothers Connie Stegall, Janet Groce; Alec's significant other April Hayes; nephew River; goddaughter Gracelyn; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; the Delhi Baptist Church family and friends; and his dog MJ
Preceding him in death were his father James W. Stegall II; grandfathers James W. Stegall, SR., and William F. Parks.
He enjoyed fishing and basketball. He loved his family and friends with all he had.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with the funeral costs.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.