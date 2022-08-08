Alex L. Brown 19, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born April 6, 2003 in St. Joseph, MO. He graduated from Benton and Hillyard Tech Center class on 2021. He was working at the Deluxe Truck Stop. Alex enjoyed racing cars, and helping to build race cars, but most of all he loved his family, friends, boots, and hats. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Lori Taysen. Survivors include: fiancé Alexis Lewis, father, Christopher (Ashley) Brown, Saint Joseph, MO, mother, Elisa (Brian) Peters, Lancaster, KS, maternal grandmother, Erin Hager (Leon Mottin), Lancaster, KS, maternal grandfather, Daniel Hundley, Atchison, KS, brother, Landon Brown, sister, Michela Brown, step brothers, Jonathan Peters and Brian Estes, step sisters, Chelbi Peters and Kaila Estes, nieces, Oaklynn, Bristol, & Blakley, nephew, George, as well as numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Paul Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alex Brown Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.