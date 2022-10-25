Allan E. Hicks, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022.
He was born September 14, 1939 to Clarence and Mary(Baker)Hicks in Meadville, Missouri.
Allan retired from the Saint Joseph Police Department where he served for over thirty years before serving with the Missouri Juvenile Services. Later, he a was a school bus driver for the Savannah School District.
Allan enjoyed spending time with his family, was an avid golfer, and was the biggest Missouri Tiger fan of all time. For many years, he played fastpitch softball in St. Joseph and the surrounding area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeff and Jerry Hicks.
Survivors include daughters, Judie Richey (David), and Jacquie Hicks (Tim); grandchildren, Lyndi, Mindy, Claire, Stuart, Korbin, and Keaton; siblings, Gary Hicks, Donna Stuver, Becci Goodwin, Cindi Ware, Ted Hicks, Jenny Eller and Joni Eller; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.