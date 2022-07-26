Allen G Shaw, 57 St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Queen Creek, Arizona, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.
He was born September 20, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Richard and Theresa (Matney) Shaw.
Allen married Eva Kay "Katie" Howe on March 7, 2011. She survives of the home.
Allen grew up in Southern California where he had a passion for football in high school and other sports. He had a funny sense of humor and wit. In adulthood he worked in the aerospace industry, he loved to golf, cook for his family and friends. During the holidays everyone looked forward to his Almond Roca and peanut brittle, which he learned how to make from his father.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include his children, Christopher Shaw (Miranda) and Megan Shaw; stepchildren, Michael Vieira, Mandy Vieira and Carrie Phillips; grandchildren, Jason Shaw and Levi Anderson; step-grandchildren, Hannah Phillips and Nicholas Phillips; step-great-grandson, Skyler Johnson; and siblings, Richard Shaw, Dan Shaw, Michelle Nichols, Kevin Shaw, Anne Lindburg, Amy Shaw and Tom Shaw.
He was a loving father, husband, brother and grandfather.
You left this world, but not our hearts. And you will be forever missed.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit Allen's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.