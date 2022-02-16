 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Allen Ray Kerns, 60

Allen Ray Kerns, 60, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022.

He was born May 23, 1961 in St. Joseph to Virgil and Martha (Ferrier) Kerns.

He was a laborer for area hotels and motels.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bea Sells and Sherry Walker; brother, Johnnie Kerns.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Monty Jefferys, Amanda Petterson, Casey Kerns, and Dominic Kerns; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Kandy Davis (Bob), Terry Ebling (Walt), Virginia Davis (Ernest), and Peggy Duncan (Mike Morris); numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

