Allen Ray Kerns, 60, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022.
He was born May 23, 1961 in St. Joseph to Virgil and Martha (Ferrier) Kerns.
He was a laborer for area hotels and motels.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bea Sells and Sherry Walker; brother, Johnnie Kerns.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Monty Jefferys, Amanda Petterson, Casey Kerns, and Dominic Kerns; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Kandy Davis (Bob), Terry Ebling (Walt), Virginia Davis (Ernest), and Peggy Duncan (Mike Morris); numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.