Wathena, Kansas Almeda H. (Ruark) Redmond, 83, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Almeda was born on October 26, 1938, in Sparks, Kansas to Harvey and Ruby (Fimple) Ruark.
She graduated from Dekalb High School in 1956. Almeda started her career as a telephone operator, and working for Quaker Oats for over 10 years, then was able to stay home as a housewife. She was a member of the of the First Baptist Church, Wathena. She enjoyed playing her piano all her life, including playing for the Elwood Assembly of God Church in Elwood. She most of all loved being with her family, being at church and helping others.
Almeda married Larry Dean Redmond on June 7, 1963, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: son, Larry Redmond II (Jeane’). Basehor, Kansas.
Daughter, Renee Clary (Jeff), Troy, Kansas.
Grandchildren, Bailey Freeman (Adam), Brooke Scott (Matt), Amanda Dekeen (Jared), and Aimee Clary.
Sisters, Valeda Peters, and Norma Gabriel (Stanley) both of Agency, Missouri
Brother, Harvey Ruark Jr. (Becky), Dekalb, Missouri
Numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 14, 2022.
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 12 noon Friday.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Dist. #1 or the Wathena EMS.