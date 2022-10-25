Alyce Mae Stephenson, 79, Higginsville, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
She was born March 2, 1943 to Virgil and Dorothy (Hutchcraft) Young in King City, Missouri.
Alyce married Robert “Bob” Stephenson on April 7, 1964 in Grant City, Missouri. He survives of the home.
She retired after 30 years as the medical records clerk for the Higginsville Habilitation Center. She was adored by both residents and staff.
Alyce Mae Stephenson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt with a heart of gold. Her smile was infectious. She was very social and enriched the lives of the family and friends who knew her. Alyce always put others before herself. She was a huge empath. One way she gave back was to be regular blood donor until her stroke in 2014.
She loved to tend to her many gorgeous flower gardens. She was complimented all the time on how lush and beautiful her flowers were. The biggest part of her heart belonged to her granddaughter Brianna Alycen.
Alyce is survived by her husband of 61 years; son, Robert B. Stephenson, Jr. (Melissa)of Dearborn, Missouri; daughter, Lena Zeller of Higginsville, Missouri; only grandchild, Brianna Alycen Richards (Jake)of Independence, Missouri.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Friendless Animal Rescue, PO Box 411, Lexington, Missouri 64067 or Venmo @FOFpets.