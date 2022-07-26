Amanda Reneé (Vey) Simpson, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
She was born August 30, 1981 to Robert and Linda (Ketchem) Vey in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a registered nurse and worked at Children’s Mercy Hospital for ten years before becoming the school nurse for Mid Buchanan RV schools.
Amanda enjoyed arts and crafts, listening to and singing music, cooking, and even creating her own recipes. Dollar Tree was her favorite store and she loved a good bargain. Amanda was a self-proclaimed crazy cat lady, even dressing up as one for Halloween.
She is survived by her daughters, Jaden and Emily Simpson; parents; sister, Lily Vey and her daughter, Everly; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Amanda’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Amanda’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.