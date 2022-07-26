Amanda Triggs, 34, of Fortescue, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 14th after a courageous journey with cancer.
She was born April 25, 1988 to Mary and Charlie Triggs. Amanda loved the great outdoors, especially her new found love of camping. She enjoyed time with her family, kids and friends.
She is survived by her mother Mary Roberts (Greg), father Charlie Triggs (Betty), children Jaycee and Ayden Stoner, brother Josh Triggs and several step siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be directed to the Doniphan County pet rescue, or directly to the funeral home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
Visitation will be Friday, July 22nd from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM with a Celebration of Life ceremony to immediately follow at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.