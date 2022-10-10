Andrea Rose Sturges, 33, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born December 30, 1988 in Yankton, SD, daughter of Angela and Tom Sturges Jr. She graduated from Helen Davis School. Andrea enjoyed watching movies with her mom and sister, she would laugh hysterically at the 3 Stooges, and watching the occasional football game, if the red team was winning. She also enjoyed listening to all types of music and taking selfies. She was affectionately called Red Head, Mini Me, and Sister. Andrea loved all her caretakers and family at Choices. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Judy and Roger Mensch, Thomas Sturges, and Arlie and Opal Nordland. Survivors include: mother, Angela Ackerman of St. Joseph, father and step-mother, Tom and Charlene Sturges of Hartford, SD, sisters, Sheila Sturges (Elmer Biswell) of Savannah, MO, and Sarah Ackerman of St. Joseph, paternal grandmother, Eva Sturges of Spokane Valley, WA, niece and nephews, Lorinda and Austin Pettyjohn and Chase Blair, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ms. Sturges has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 4:00 pm. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Autism Society.