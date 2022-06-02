Andrew “YoYo” Huerta, 71, of Lubbock, TX, went to his eternal home to be reunited with his love Lydia on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022, in Maryville, Missouri.
Born in Corpus Christi, TX, he was the son of the late Francis and Andres Huerta, Sr. Andrew was retired from Southern Shutters after almost 20 years of service, but he also took much pride in his position of stay-at-home dad for almost 18 years, raising one of his sons, who became a lawyer and devoted father himself. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Austin, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Lydia Huerta. He is also preceded in death by his parents Francis and Andres, Sr. Huerta, his younger brothers, Gabriel, Ruben, and Hector, and his son, Stephen and son-in-law Roger (Myk).
Andrew is survived by his sons, Victor (Velma), Lubbock; Michael, Maryville, MO; David, Lubbock; Jonathan (Kelly), Allentown, PA; and Leon, Moore, OK; and older sister, Gloria (Antonio) Gutierrez of Lubbock, as well as several nieces and nephews all of whom had their own special relationship with Uncle Andrew.
Andrew was a lover of tejano music, food, good times, and family and friends. His salsa was the most delicious, and he generously made jars of it for family, friends, and friends of friends.
His grandchildren meant the world to him: Victor, Valerie, Stephen Ashley, Joel, Nicole, and Michael Andrew, and he was blessed to have great-grandchildren, Keein, Castyn, Selena, Judah, Isaiah, Julia, Colsyn, and Aydin.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lubbock, TX. Interment will be in Peaceful Garden's Memorial Park, also of Lubbock. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Wednesday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Guajardo's Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m.