Andy "Big Red" Todd Lloyd 45, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. He was born August 24, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO, graduated from Benton High School. He worked at Unity Homes Inc as a caregiver. Andy enjoyed fishing, metal forging, going to the boat and gambling. He is survived by: mother, Janice Bundridge, St. Joseph, MO., father, Richard (Pat) Lloyd, Bellevue, NE, son Dale (Katalin) Davis, brother, Scott (Lori) Lloyd, Trimble, MO, sister, Tracie (Darin) Mathis, St. Joseph, MO, step brothers, Jeff (Cindy) Boyes, and Tim (Gracie) Boyes, step sister, Valerie (Ray) Ball, grandchildren, Kaydee & Dale Davis, nieces and nephews: Kacee (Tyler) Reifsteck, Shelby Lloyd, Karissa Lloyd (Wyatt Long), Cory (Cori Jo) Waters, Dylan Waters, Erin (Lance) Root, Justice Boyes, Troy (Lindsey) Ball, Alex Luna Sol, Darron & Tyler Jones. The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Wednesday, with funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dan Wills officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
