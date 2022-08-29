Angela M. Nasilowski
1974-2022
Angela M. Nasilowski, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
She was born March 3, 1974 in St. Joseph to Stanley Nasilowski and Patricia A. Hoffman.
Angela liked to watch the Chiefs. She loved her dogs and all things Harley-Davidson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; her infant daughter, Heather; and her beloved dog, Delilah.
Survivors include her father, Stanley; friends Don and Janice Griswold, Ron and Vickie Baker, and Mike Dew; and her beloved dog, Najoe.
Farewell Service and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.