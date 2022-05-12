Cameron, MO- Anita Darlene Meseberg, 84, of Cameron, passed away May 3, 2022. Darlene was born February 23, 1938, to Newton and Mildred (Dawson) Bowers Reece in Cameron, MO.
Darlene was a graduate of Cameron High School. She was a receptionist for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron. She was a member of the Restoration Branch of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Maysville, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Bowers.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Kristie Smith; sons Steve Meseberg, Cameron, Michael Meseberg, Independence, MO; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Jack Reece, Ronnie Bowers.
Services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday May 10, 2022, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron, MO.
