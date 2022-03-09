Anita Louise Keown, 74, of Maryville, MO, formerly of Kansas City, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center in Maryville.
Anita was born November 28, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo. Her parents were William and Juanita (Spinharney) Malott. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Michael who died as a child.
Anita was a high school graduate. She worked for many years at the Kansas City Star newspaper. She worked in the collections department.
She loved working at the Star. Anita was a sweet and kind lady who loved her family, especially her daughter. She had a soft spot for her nieces, and always had a smile ready for them both. She had many beloved pets, mainly her dogs.
Her survivors include her daughter Ginger Keown of the Kansas City area; three sisters Sharon (Ron) Thomas of Independence, MO, Linda Campbell of Maryville, MO, and Brenda Malott of Raytown, MO, two nieces; Kristol Malott of Raytown, MO, and Stephanie (Kent Yount) Campbell of Maryville.
Anita Keown has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.