Ann L. Gaskill, 69, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO
Ann was born in Bethany, MO, to Jerry Dean and Lela Lillie (Triplett) Davidson. She graduated from Lewiston High School in Lewistown, IL, and had moved to Maryville in 1971.
On December 1, 1973, she was united in marriage to Steven A. “Steve” Gaskill, in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 2020. She was also preceded by her parents, both in 2002, and her son Nicholas, in 1972.
She had worked for the Maryville Daily Forum, and then was a cook for many years with Aramark and retired in 2015. She was of the Baptist faith.
Her survivors include her children, Stephanie Amlong, and Anthony (Nicole) Gaskill, both of Maryville. Her sister, Dorothy Carroll, Burlington Junction, MO, 6 grandchildren, Zachary, Michael and Matthew Davis, Charlyse (Logan) Branson, Mackenzie Evans, and Natasha Puckett, and 1 great grandson, Buckley Allen.
Ann has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Bram Funeral Home, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM. The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.