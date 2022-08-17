Anna “Ann” Helene Nimtz, 99, of Wathena, Kansas passed away on August 8, 2022. Ann was born in Robinson, KS, on September 5, 1922, the oldest girl of Emil and Elise Dombrowe’s six children. A tough Kansas farm girl her whole life, she grew up helping take care of her younger sisters while constantly enduring the pestering of her brother Frank. After school, she started working outside the home at various jobs into her 20s. In 1947, she took on the role of wife in marrying Arthur Louis Nimtz, and in 1950 she began her favorite role of all as mother when their marriage was blessed with a son, Charles Richard Nimtz. The Nimtzs attended Christ Lutheran Church of Wathena and resided in Art’s childhood home, where they made a living raising row crops and cattle. Spending over 70 years in the Nimtz home, Ann was blessed to live within a few miles of her son and his family, as well as four of her siblings. Dombrowe traditions were very important to Ann; her mother and father were first generation German-Americans. Ann and her sisters were fond of speaking “low” German to each other on the phone, a likely cover to deter their English-speaking husbands and children from eavesdropping on their chit chat. Ann’s passion was making a home, and whereas she was always successful at her foremost priority of a tidy home, she had tremendous skill in most other areas of homemaking. Every year until well into her 90s she planted a garden, where she could nurture and grow literally anything. Most of that time, the garden spanned acres of her backyard and featured everything from apples to zinnias. She was known for her kitchen table, which served thousands of noon meals feeding farmhands and also, potlucks for birthday parties that hosted a large extended family. Quite often, her kitchen table featured popcorn, coloring books, and farm animal figurines or dominoes for her grandkids. She was also well-known for her work that is treasured today in the blankets, knick-knacks, décor, and more that she produced with her exemplary sewing, knitting, and crafting skills. Some of these items she was able to sell working at Homespun Crafts, a once gift shop in Wathena owned by her son and daughter-in-law. Ann was active in Mary Martha Circle at Christ Lutheran for many years, as well as the Cordonier School Club. She lived a life dedicated to family and church, with a willing hand always to be of service. For the past three years, Ann was blessed to live at the Willow in Wathena, making new friends until the end. Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, and let her works praise her in the gates. Proverbs 31:30-31 Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Art, her son Charlie, her brother Frank Dombrowe, her sister Elsie Ruhnke, and her best friend Freda Lou Bahr. Survivors include: her daughter-in-law Joan Nimtz, and grandchildren J.R. Doney (Christi) of Meade, KS, Laura Benitz (Jake) and Karen Gaither (Chris), both of Wathena, KS, and Elise Keister (Justin) of Manhattan, KS. Great-grandchildren Davina Benitz, Maya Doney, Olivia Doney, Luke Benitz, Jude Gaither, Andy Benitz, Ella Doney, Cora Keister, and Charlie Gaither. Sisters Agnes Kiehnhoff, Elizabeth Bahr, both of Wathena, and Mary Howard (John) of Marysville, KS. Numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13th at Christ Lutheran Lutheran in Wathena from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Harman-Rohde funeral home in Wathena on Friday after 9:00 a.m. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Wathena, KS In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Christ Lutheran Church, notating as Ann Nimtz Memorial Fund
