Anna Belle (Ann) Pack, 88

Anna Belle (Ann) Pack
1933-2022
To know Anna Belle (Ann) Pack was to love her. She was fierce and generous, fiery and kind all at the same time. She was a single mom when that title didn’t yet exist. She was a business owner when few women held that title. And she was a commodities trader long before women stepped on the floor. She was, without a doubt, a woman ahead of her time.
She lived life to the fullest, meant what she said and always kept her word. Holding many titles throughout her long life - daughter, wife, friend, grandma, entrepreneur, saleswoman, chauffeur, Al-Anon leader, food pantry volunteer - Ann treasured her title as mom the most. She loved her children - Mitchell Pack, Melanie Costello and Mark Costello (her M&Ms) - the only way a mother knows how, wholeheartedly and unconditionally. If you were to ask her, they would be her greatest legacy.
After an adventurous life on this Earth and at the age of 88 years old, Ann joined her Lord on March 21, 2022, in Aurora, Colorado, where she was joined by her mother and father, the late Jack and Elma Lee (Dean) Kerns, and her son, Mitchell. Ann’s life carries on through her daughter, Melanie, and son, Mark, as well as her grandchildren - Brian Natale, Taylor Spain (Mueller) and her husband Zachary Spain, Tony Costello and Sara Costello - as well as four great-grandchildren - Zoey, Milah, Quentin and Tyler Jr. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved family members.
Ann was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, a regular volunteer at the Patee Park Food Pantry, a long-time member of Al-Anon and a giver of her time and talents to many other organizations and people over the years.
Visitation for Ann will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, 6054 Pryor Ave. in St. Joseph, Mo. Her service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, the following day, April 23, at Rupp Funeral Home followed by her burial at Freeman Chapel Cemetery in Easton, Mo. A celebration of life will follow from 5 to 11 p.m. on April 23 at Mollus Hall, 302 Illinois Ave., where friends and family are invited to join. online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com