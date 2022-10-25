Anna Carrol Thompson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
She was born December 14, 1934 in Stanberry, Missouri to Sylvester and Lena (Mozingo) Puckett.
Anna married Ivan Wayne Thompson on May 14, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2003.
She worked as a psychiatric aide for the State Hospital in St. Joseph for 25 years.
Anna enjoyed her flower garden, birdwatching, cooking family dinners, crocheting, and playing cards. She had a great love for her family, and anyone who stopped by was welcome and fed.
She was a longtime member of Sparta United Methodist Church.
Anna was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ivan; her parents; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her children, Ivan Thompson, Jr. (Jeannie), Alvin Dean Thompson (Eva), and Shelly K. Mayo; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters,; four brothers; other extended family members and friends.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Faucett Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at Sparta United Methodist Church to follow. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.