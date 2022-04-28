Anna Marie (Salmen) Doss, 98

Anna Marie (Salmen) Doss, St. Joseph, formerly of Savannah, Mo., died Saturday, April 23, at a St. Joseph health-care center.
She was born August 18, 1923, in Grafton, Neb., to George and Hulda (Zimbleman) Salmen, the youngest of six children.
The family moved to Fullerton, ND, the same year, where she grew up. After graduating high school, Anna graduated from secretarial school in Fargo, ND.
She married Mike Doss on January 21, 1946, in Oakes, ND.
She worked as a school secretary for over 20 years at Amazonia, John Glenn, and Savannah Middle School, and later managed Savannah Estates.
A long-time member of St. John’s Church, Amazonia, Anna was a member of Creative Circle, Senior Citizen’s Center, and Andrew County Ministries. Anna volunteered at Rolling Hills Library, and served on the Andrew County Ministries RSVP Advisory Board.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, and a great-grandson.
Survivors: David and Lacia Doss, Amazonia; Barbara Smith, Savannah; and Diane Vulgamott, College Station, Texas; seven grandchildren: Melinda and Brad Cordell, Savannah; Julie and Cregg Coon, Agency, Mo.; Kelly and Mike Furtado, Savannah; Brian and Sabrina Doss, Wathena, Kans.; Jamie and Zach Stevens, Norman, Okla.; Amber and John Lubanski, College Station; and Adam and Heather Vulgamott, Montgomery, Texas; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment: 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 14, St. John’s Cemetery, Amazonia, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.