Anna May Beam of St. Joseph, Mo., formerly of Agency, Mo., passed away on November 21, 2022. She was 91 years old. She was born on January 2,1931 to James Albert Beam and Anna Matilda Beam. She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Thomas J. (T.J.) Beam, Helen Yarnell, William (Ray) Beam, and Vivian Riley. She is survived by two nieces, Laura Ware, of Portland, Or., and Carolyn Seifert of Las Vegas, NV. and one Nephew, Donald Yarnell of Portland, Or., and their families.
Anna May retired from the State of Missouri and was a member of the Rebekah Lodge of Agency, Mo. She was a long-time member of the Huffman United Methodist Church of St. Joseph. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday, November 25th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a graveside service at Agency Cemetery.