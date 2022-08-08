Annabelle Frances Grable, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Annabelle was born February 12, 1940 to Adolph and Lucille (Delaney) Fisher on their family farm near Easton, MO. She attended St. Frances Xavier Catholic School and graduated in 1958 from the Convent of the Sacred Heart. She also attended Gard Business School and later worked 25 years at Quaker Oats, retiring in 2000.
On February 7, 1959 Annabelle married Albert L. Grable at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Since 1964 they have resided on their farm near Stewartsville where they raised their children. She was a loving wife and mother who cherished her family, holidays and traveling.
Annabelle was a great cook and seamstress, with an exceptional green thumb. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening along with bird watching and her pet beagles.
While raising her children, Annabelle volunteered as a 4-H mentor and a Cub Scout Den mother, then in later years, at the House of Bread.
She was long-time member of both St. Joseph Catholic Church in Easton and St. Francis, participating in their Altar Societies.
Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter Christine Ann and granddaughter Danielle Marie; also her siblings Geraldine (John) Borchers, Beverly (Gene) Jackson and Joseph Fisher.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Albert; children Lena Osborn, Daniel (Lisa) Grable, Karla (Terry) Lewman, Terisia Grable and Camille (Jerry) Brabham; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many other family members.
Special thanks to her niece Pat, her Freudenthal Hospice Team and Gower Convalescent.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Thursday, August 4th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Easton, MO.
The Rosary will be Wednesday at 5:30 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Cemetery, House of Bread or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.