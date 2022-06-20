Antonia M. Ellis, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
She was born January 26, 1939 in St. Joseph to Tony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo. She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart.
Antonia married Ronald L. Ellis on June 7, 1958. He survives of the home.
She worked Westab, Webster Learning Center, and Bonnar Septic Service.
She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Antonia loved to fish and was an amazing seamstress. She was known for her blackberry cobbler and fried bread as well. A larger-than-life personality, she loved her family and loved to spoil everybody.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter; and one brother.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald; children, Ronald Ellis II (Nell), Christina Bunch (Jim), and Lesa Nash (Samuel); seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.