Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Antonia M. Ellis, 83

Antonia M. Ellis

Antonia M. Ellis, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.

She was born January 26, 1939 in St. Joseph to Tony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo. She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart.

Antonia married Ronald L. Ellis on June 7, 1958. He survives of the home.

She worked Westab, Webster Learning Center, and Bonnar Septic Service.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Antonia loved to fish and was an amazing seamstress. She was known for her blackberry cobbler and fried bread as well. A larger-than-life personality, she loved her family and loved to spoil everybody.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter; and one brother.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald; children, Ronald Ellis II (Nell), Christina Bunch (Jim), and Lesa Nash (Samuel); seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

