Archie Malcom Eugene Dail, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.
He was born April 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Nicholas and Emilie Dail.
Archie was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Katherine Weyer.
Survivors include parents; siblings, Marcelina and Jackson; grandparents, Debra and Rick Lucas, Corey Dail; aunt, Tricia Kuhns; and extended family.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.