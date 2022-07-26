Ardella May Lebsack, 95

Ardella May Lebsack, age 95, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Mosaic Medical Center.
She was born one of six children on the family farm near Dubois, NE on Oct. 30, 1926 to parents John U. and Philippina (Hofmann) Fankhauser.
Della was a longtime resident of Lincoln, NE and an employee for the State of Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Wilbur W. Lebsack, son Gregory A. Lebsack, brothers Eldon and John Fankhauser and sister Ilene R. Smith.
She is survived by her children Dr. David (Brenda) Lebsack of St. Joseph, MO and Debra (Rodger) Hergenrader of Elkhorn, NE, 3 grandchildren Jeffrey Hergenrader of Columbus, NE, Sara Jetter of Omaha, NE and Shallon Lebsack of St. Joseph, MO, brothers Lee (May) Fankhauser of Ravenwood, MO, Darrel (Cathy) Fankhauser of Green Valley, AZ and many nieces and nephews.
Private Family Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.