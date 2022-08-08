Arthur (Art) L. McKinley, 79, passed away on July 29, 2022, in Manhattan, KS.
Art was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on July 18, 1943, to Earnest and Mildred McKinley. He married Gloria Lee on July 18, 1977. They shared 43 years of marriage until Gloria’s passing in 2022. To this union were two sons Richard and Ernest. Art served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1984.
Art is survived by his sons Richard (Roxanne) and Ernest. Sisters: Dorothy (Ron)Koenig, Laverne (Chuck) Cunningham, Jeannette (John) Piszczek; grandchildren, Kaeleb, Abigail, and Anayla
He was proceeded in death by wife Gloria; parents: Earnest & Mildred, siblings: Joe McKinley, Bob McKinley, Tom McKinley, and Narita Capps.
Farewell Services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.