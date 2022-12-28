Arthur Dean Sowell, 72, of St. Joseph, died December 22, 2022, after a long battle with IPF. Arthur was born September 13, 1950 in St. Joseph, to Arthur Lloyd and Rose Evelyn (Doty) Sowell.
He grew up wild and was eventually invited to serve in the U.S. Army. Arthur retired from the U.S. Postal Service; working in the maintenance department. Since his retirement he had taken up texting "Good morning" to all his loved ones.
He married Rolinda Bailey on May 23, 1975 and they raised a wonderful family. Rolinda has always been by his side. Also surviving are his children, Diana Skaggs (Kevin), Tara Sowell, Lori Chappell (Mike), Nathan Sowell (Tracy); grandchildren, Timothy, Anthony, Cortney, Drayden, Quentin, Ayden, Brooklyn, Daira, Landyn; five great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Bailey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Dara; sister Caroline; and his brother Bill.
Arthur was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and was a hippie at heart.
Services will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow in Fillmore Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.