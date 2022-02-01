 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ashlee Nicole Heaivilin

  • Updated
  • 0
Flowers4

Baby Ashlee Nicole Heaivilin, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

She was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Karla Heaivilin; great-grandfathers, Larry Rice and Dennis Heaivilin; great-uncle, Lloyd Kretzschmer, Jr.; great-great-grandmother, Mary Kretzschmer; and great-great-grandfather, Lloyd Kretzschmer, Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Denise Nicole Heaivilin; grandmother, Kathryn Mitchell; grandfather, Arthur Mitchell; aunt, Ashley Mitchell; uncle, Kenneth Heaivilin, Jr.; and great-grandmother, Laura Lee.

Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

