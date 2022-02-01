Baby Ashlee Nicole Heaivilin, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Karla Heaivilin; great-grandfathers, Larry Rice and Dennis Heaivilin; great-uncle, Lloyd Kretzschmer, Jr.; great-great-grandmother, Mary Kretzschmer; and great-great-grandfather, Lloyd Kretzschmer, Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Denise Nicole Heaivilin; grandmother, Kathryn Mitchell; grandfather, Arthur Mitchell; aunt, Ashley Mitchell; uncle, Kenneth Heaivilin, Jr.; and great-grandmother, Laura Lee.
Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.