Ashley Nicole Duncan, 37

Ashley passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 in her home. Her transition was guided by Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Ashley was born February 2, 1985, daughter of Sandra and Mark K. Crabill and John M. Duncan.
Ashley loved horses and being with friends and family. Everyone that met her fell in love with her bright eyes and beautiful smile. Her spunky and sometimes stubborn attitude made it a joy just to be around her.
Ashley attended United Cerebral Palsy preschool and then attended Helen Davis State School, where she was prom queen and graduated in 2006.
Preceded in death by her grandmother, Dianne Long; and grandfather, Johnnie Duncan.
Survived by her parents, Sandra and Mark K. Crabill; sisters, Melissa Bratton (Scott) and Michelle Toelle (Tony); nieces, Keely Peterson, Kylee Peterson (Charlie), and Olivia Bratton; numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation at Wyatt Park Baptist Church Friday, Aug. 5, 2:45 to 3:30 P.M., with Memorial Service at 3:30 P.M. Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy or Helen Davis State School. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.