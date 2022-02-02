Aubrey Wayne Bennett, 84, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Wayne was born July 2, 1937 to the late Ronald and June Bennett. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Montrose County High School in 1955. Wayne worked with his father on an oil rig until he joined the United States Air Force in 1956. He met Sandy Snyder on a blind date on April 21, 1957 and they were married on October 12th the same year. They had three sons, Ronald, Samuel and David, and one daughter Julie.
There were some trying times raising and providing for the family but as one commented " I didn't realize we were broke or wanting." Wayne came to know the Lord in 1960 through Pastor Bill Smith in Aiken, South Carolina. He was ordained as a deacon at Southern Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, Co where Harlan Harris was the pastor. He helped build a bus ministry, R.A.'s, and family group visits by the deacons. Wayne spent a year in Korea where he experienced some bad times and forgot who the Lord was and ran from him. After he retired from the Air Force in February of 1980 he held many jobs including Project Manager MSHA Computer Operations at the Denver Federal Center and a job delivering US mail part time in 1997, then bidding on and receiving a rural route in 1999. In 2000, he resigned from USPS and moved to Canon City, CO and joined First Southern Baptist in Canon City. He became a deacon, Sunday School Supervisor and friend to all he met. Wayne was a grandfather to nine, great grandfather to seven.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Celebration of Life will be 11:00 Saturday January, 29th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Military Honors will be performed at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Connect Church of Canon City, CO or In Touch Ministries at www.intouch.org.