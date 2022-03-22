Audrey Delores Calcote, 80

Loving mother and grandmother, Audrey D. Calcote, passed away on March 14th after a battle with pneumonia. Audrey was 80 years old, and was surrounded by loving family members in her final hours. Special thanks to her granddaughter Amanda, who was by her side until her final breath. How fortunate she was to have called every child, grandchild, cousin, and friend to say her final goodbyes. She was ready to meet Jesus with open arms.
Audrey was born to Elsie & Sherman Denzer on March 1, 1942 in Brawley, CA. A member of the Church of Christ her whole life, Audrey strived to bring all who knew her closer to God. After moving with her family to Pomona, CA is 1955, Audrey attended Pomona Valley High. Audrey met and married Charles Calcote in 1958, going on to have three children, Jill, Pam, and Chuckie.
Audrey and her family moved to Beaumont, CA in 1969. She was a Telephone Operator for GTE for over 30 years. She loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed word puzzles, board games, knitting, reading her bible, and traveling. When Audrey retired, she devoted most of her time to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling around to visit each of them in various states. She had no favorites, but most of them would argue that they were her favorite, as that was just the way she made us all feel. Weddings, birthdays, graduations, and milestones, she never missed a single one.
In 1999, Audrey moved to Missouri to care for her mother. This is where she would spend the remainder of her amazing life.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her parents Elsie and Sherman, and her grandson, Rob. She is survived by many loving family members, including daughters Jill (Alan) Campbell of Colorado, Pam (Charles) Hartford of Missouri, son Chuckie (Diane) Calcote of California, brothers Clarence (Mary) Denzer of South Carolina, and Clinton Navrkal of California. Grandchildren Alan Campbell Jr, Lisa (Brian) Livingston, Amanda Gibson, Ben (Lyndsi) Lebert, Adrienne (Brian) Laing, Charles Calcote II, and Roger (Ava) Calcote. Great-grandchildren Robert and Kiara Campbell, Vincent (Jac) Dudgeon, Beau (Lacey) and Minna Waite, Austin Bradley, Emry and Emma Lebert, and Kyle and Owen Gibson, and 2 great-great grandsons, Drayden Campbell and Indigo Waite, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Beaumont, CA on Wednesday, March 23rd at 11:00am. Fellowship & lunch to follow at the home of Clinton Navrkal at 2721 Lancaster Ave, Hemet, CA 92545